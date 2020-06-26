Bucks may benefit from Lakers' Avery Bradley choosing not to play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOS ANGELES - There is no sense in discounting the power of momentum in sports, and when the NBA suspended its season in early March, Avery Bradley had it.

"He's been hot the last five, six weeks or so," Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on March 8, after the Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this season. Bradley made six of 12 three-point attempts that day.

"He was spectacular," LeBron James said. "We know what we were going to get from him defensively, but what he gave us offensively tonight was gigantic."

The Lakers had momentum then, too. That weekend, in addition to beating the Clippers, they beat the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks and were staring at the franchise's first playoff berth since 2013. The two main reasons for their renaissance are James and Anthony Davis, of course, but the Lakers built an admirable supporting cast for their two stars, and Bradley's contributions were growing more critical.

But basketball has been far from the only consideration for the league and its players during the last three months.

Because of that, the Lakers face an unprecedented playoff scenario, months removed from most of their regular season, during a global pandemic at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising sharply in Florida.