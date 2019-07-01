MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back three key cogs that helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals, but losing one.
Former rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon won’t be part of the team’s future due to luxury tax considerations.
Wing Khris Middleton, center Brook Lopez and point guard George Hill all will return to the Bucks, according to reports Sunday.
Middleton, the Bucks’ top priority who had declined his $13 million player option to become a free agent, said he has agreed to a five-year contract with the Bucks. ESPN reported the deal is worth $178 million and includes a player option for the fifth year.
“We are not done. The goal wasn’t to reach the Eastern Conference finals — we are on a mission to win a championship,” Middleton wrote in a post on ESPN.com. “I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years.”
Middleton, 27, played in his first NBA All-Star Game last season, when he averaged 18.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He’s a career 39% 3-point shooter, a self-made player who emerged from being a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons out of Texas A&M into one of the NBA’s elite wing players.
Lopez, 31, plans to re-sign in Milwaukee on a four-year, $52 million contract, sources told ESPN. Lopez’s deal doesn’t include any option years, USA Today reported.
Hill, 33, agreed to a three-year, $29 million deal, with the third year only partially guaranteed, a source told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Brogdon, a second-round draft pick in 2016 who won rookie of the year honors, is headed to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal that will pay the guard $85 million over four years. The Bucks will receive a first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks from the Pacers, the Journal Sentinel reported.
NBA free-agent contracts can’t be officially signed until July 6.