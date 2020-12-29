Bucks make NBA-record 29 3-pointers in rout of Heat

Bucks: Milwaukee had 16 3’s by halftime, the most of any half in team history. The Bucks had 14 in a half on four occasions (three first halves, one second). ... The Bucks’ last three games have all been decided long before the final buzzer, with them beating Golden State by 39 on Christmas, then losing by 20 in New York on Sunday.

Heat: The 32-point halftime deficit was second worst in team history, topped by a 33-point hole on March 8, 1989 when Riley and the Lakers led the first-year Heat 76-43 at the break. ... Herro had 20 points by halftime, the first time he’s done that in his young career.

Welcome back

The Heat had about 100 people in the stands, all of them family and friends of players and employees. “I think it is a boost for the family, just to be able to have some normalcy and have a real opportunity to support their loved ones,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose wife, Nikki, was in the seats.

Streak ends

Antetokounmpo’s streak of 108 consecutive regular-season games — and 132 games overall — with at least 10 points ended. It was the first time since Feb. 13, 2017 that he played, scored less than 10 points and the Bucks won anyway.