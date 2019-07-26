MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have added veteran guard Kyle Korver.
The team announced the signing Thursday. The 38-year-old guard was waived July 7 by Phoenix — which acquired him in a trade with Memphis — making him a free agent.
Korver had been traded to Memphis by Utah, where he played most of last season.
"Kyle is an elite 3-point shooter who will play an impactful role for our team," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. "In addition to bringing tremendous experience, Kyle is familiar with coach Bud's (head coach Mike Budenholzer) system having played under him for three-plus seasons in Atlanta. Kyle is a highly respected player and person both on and off the court and we are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bucks."
Korver appeared in a combined 70 games with the Cavaliers and Jazz last season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. The 2015 All-Star ranks third among all active NBA players in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9) and ninth in NBA history.
Korver has averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16 seasons. He was an All-Star in 2015 with the Hawks, and is fourth in NBA history with 2,351 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Paul Gasol won't be returning to the Bucks, as the Portland Trail Blazers announced they have added the six-time All-Star to their roster.
Gasol came to the Bucks late last season, but then was injured and never appeared in the playoffs with Milwaukee.
"Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster," President of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement.
The 39-year-old Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over an 18-year career that has included stints with Memphis, the Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles with the Lakers.
Gasol has averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and, 3.2 assists in the playoffs.
Connaughton named to Men's Select Team
Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was named to the 13-man USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
Connaughton and The Select Team will train from Aug. 5-9 with the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which includes Bucks forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, during its training camp in Las Vegas.
Connaughton, 26, set new career-highs in points (6.9) rebounds (4.2) and assists (2.0) per game while shooting 46.6% from the field in his first season with Milwaukee in 2018-19. He appeared in 61 regular season games (2 starts) and all 15 of the Bucks’ playoff games as they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Notre Dame product has played in 216 career games over four seasons with Portland and Milwaukee and holds career averages of 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Joining Connaughton on The Select Team are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers/Wichita State); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will serve as the head coach of The Select Team with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few serving as an assistant coach.
The Select Team will also join the National Team players and participate in the USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central time.