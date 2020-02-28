Bucks make 21 3-pointers, crush Thunder

Silence for shooting

A moment of silence was held before the game to remember the five victims of a shooting Wednesday at the Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee. The gunman, who killed himself, and all five victims were employees of Molson Coors, known locally as Miller Brewing.

In the paint

Middleton’s absence was unexpected. “I think just kind of one of those strange things where, just today he came in, neck was sore,” Budenholzer said a couple of hours before tip-off. “We’ll see how it goes in the next day or so.” Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his past 12 games. ... Former Bucks great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance, getting a standing ovation when he was introduced midway through the first quarter. ... Oklahoma City is one of the top NBA teams statistically in preventing fast-break points partly because it commits relatively few turnovers on offense, Donovan said. “If you don’t turn the ball over a lot, it gives you a better chance to get the floor balance,” he said.