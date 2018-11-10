LOS ANGELES — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was confronted with a scenario he hadn’t faced this season:

A close game that was decided in overtime. And a rare defeat for the Bucks.

Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points off the bench, Lou Williams hit a driving layup with .3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo’s running dunk tied it at 126 with a minute left in overtime.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a pullup jumper for Los Angeles, but he blocked Eric Bledsoe’s driving floater. Williams grabbed the rebound and scored from the right side.

After a timeout, Boban Marjanovic stole Antetokounmpo’s inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.

“Offensively, I felt kind of weird going down in the fourth quarter and overtime because we’ve been blowing teams out this year,” said Antetokounmpo, who had 27 points and 18 rebounds.

Bledsoe’s 3-pointer tied it at 119 with 6 seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari’s potential winning shot for Los Angeles missed at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.

“I’ve got to do a better job of making better reads, especially down the stretch,” Bledsoe said. “Knowing when to attack, knowing when to pass. I was really indecisive.”

Harrell provided the Clippers’ energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot. He had nine rebounds and made 8 of 11 free throws.

“I come in here every night just looking to give my team the extra boost and that extra push to just will us to win the game,” Harrell said.

Williams was just 5 of 15 from the floor with 10 assists. But coach Doc Rivers decided to stay with him in the closing seconds.

“These type of guys are different,” Rivers said. “They think every miss means they’re closer to making 10 in a row.”

Patrick Beverley had 21 points for Los Angeles, and Tobias Harris finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second. The Bucks fought back with seven 3-pointers — Brook Lopez hit four — and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.

Lopez tied his career high with six 3-pointers.

“They’re a top team in the whole league playing phenomenal basketball,” Harris said of the Bucks. “We kept fighting and found a way.”

Milwaukee 24 40 20 35 7 — 126

L.A. Clippers 33 29 27 30 9 — 128

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 11-19 5-11 27, Lopez 6-12 2-2 20, Bledsoe 6-16 1-2 15, Brogdon 8-16 6-6 23, Ilyasova 2-7 0-0 5, Henson 3-4 0-0 8, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 47-105 16-23 126.

L.A. CLIPPERS — Harris 8-16 2-2 20, Gallinari 4-15 4-5 13, Gortat 3-5 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-13 4-4 16, Beverley 7-11 2-2 21, Scott 3-7 0-0 9, Harrell 9-12 8-11 26, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-15 1-1 12, Wallace 2-4 1-2 5, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 22-27 128.

3-point goals — M 16-46 (Lopez 6-12, Henson 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Connaughton 2-6, Bledsoe 2-7, Ilyasova 1-2, Brogdon 1-6, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3), LAC 14-34 (Beverley 5-8, Scott 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Harris 2-5, Williams 1-3, Gallinari 1-7, Thornwell 0-1). Fouled out — Middleton. Rebounds — M 52 (Antetokounmpo 18), LAC 54 (Harris 11). Assists — M 31 (Bledsoe, Connaughton, Middleton 5), LAC 26 (Williams 10). Total fouls — M 26, LAC 19. Technicals — M coach (defensive 3 second) 2, LAC coach (defensive 3 second, delay of game). Att. — 17,486.