Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 133-99 preseason victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum after losing starting point guard Eric Bledsoe to an oblique injury.
Bledsoe had five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal before leaving the game with seven minutes left in the second quarter holding his side. The severity of the strain was unknown, but the injury could sideline him for a few weeks.
Antetokounmpo, seeing his first preseason action, scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in less than 21 minutes for the Bucks (2-0), who shot 56.8% from the field and led 64-46 at halftime.
Forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez added 14 points apiece for Milwaukee. Center Tony Bradley led the Jazz (1-1) with 17 points.