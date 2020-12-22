 Skip to main content
Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdan Bogdanovic talks
Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AP photo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, dunks as Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes, left, Marvin Bagley III, third from left, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, right, watch during the second half of in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The Bucks won in overtime, 141-140.

 RICH PEDRONCELLI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules.

The league said Monday the Bucks' rule violation constituted "conduct detrimental to the NBA."

Reports surfaced in the days leading to the start of last month's free agency period that the Bucks had agreed on a sign-and-trade that would have brought Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee while sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Sacramento Kings.

The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow.

Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks' four-year, $72 million offer sheet. Ilyasova was waived, but DiVincenzo and Wilson remain with the Bucks.

NBA officials said they took into account several factors in the decision: the Bucks' cooperation with the investigation; the Bucks ultimately not signing Bogdanovic; and the lack of evidence of an impermissible early agreement on contract terms.

"We were fully cooperative with the league and we look forward to our season beginning on Wednesday," the Bucks said Monday in a statement.

