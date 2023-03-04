Abdul-Jabbar possessed in his arsenal what many deem as the most lethal scoring weapon in league history.

Abdul-Jabbar’s go-to move, the skyhook, took center stage for one of the most exciting Finals games ever. Abdul-Jabbar drained his classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory at the Celtics to force a Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals.

The Celtics stormed back from down 11 to tie the game at 86 with an 18-foot jump shot from Hall of Famer Dave Cowens with 1:05 left in regulation. In double overtime, John Havlicek scored nine of his 36 points, including a 15-foot baseline jump shot to give the Celtics the lead with seven seconds to go.

On the deciding basket, Abdul-Jabbar took three dribbles and converted the dagger along the right baseline on a tough angle. It turns out, Abdul-Jabbar wasn’t even intended as the first option on the next play.

Havlicek, the eventual Finals MVP, marveled at the degree of difficulty on Abdul-Jabbar’s game-winner.