Bucks, Lakers will look to shed rust, stay healthy in sprint before playoffs as NBA resumes

When teams are locked into a particular playoff seed, they often spend the final few games of the regular season resting key players to avoid the risk of injury. That won't necessarily be the case this season after such a long hiatus.

Middleton said Friday he was "probably not able to touch a basketball for maybe two or three months" during the pandemic. Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo said his inability to use the Bucks' training facility for much of the hiatus caused him to focus on conditioning and said that "it kind of took me back to being a little kid again, dribbling the ball inside, doing those little moves on the sidewalk and stuff like that.''

That means even the teams without much at stake may need to spend these last eight regular-season games trying to regain the momentum that was lost these last few months.

"I don't expect the first game or second game or third game, guys are going to be at 100%," Bucks forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "Guys are going to be rusty. We'll see a lot of balls, people throwing the ball through the stands, turnovers. You're going to see that. But I think as we move forward and guys get more comfortable, the level of basketball is going to get better each game.''