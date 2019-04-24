After two days of suspense, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics will be held Sunday at noon.

While the matchup with the Celtics had been set since Monday night when the Bucks completed their sweep of the Detroit Pistons to move back to Fiserv Forum for Games 1 and 2 of the second round, the date and time of the second-round opener had remained a mystery.

Later Wednesday, the Bucks announced that Game 2 will be held Tuesday, April 30 at Fiserv Forum, before the series moves to Boston for Game 3 on May 3 and Game 4 on May 6.

If a fifth game is needed, it would be held May 8 at Fiserv Forum, with a potential Game 6 in Boston slated for May 10. Game 7 would be played in Milwaukee May 13, if necessary.

Start times for Games 2-7 have yet to be determined.

With their win over the Pistons, the Bucks advanced to the second round for the first time since 2001, when Milwaukee reached the Eastern Conference finals before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

The Boston Celtics, who completed a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, defeated the Bucks last year in the first round 4-3 with a 112-96 win in Game 7 at TD Garden.