MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton says he's ready to return to the floor after missing two-plus weeks with a left thigh contusion.
After the Bucks' shootaround on Tuesday, Middleton said he's "gonna go" Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
Middleton has been sidelined since he suffered the injury Nov. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return is ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
The 6-foot-8 Middleton was averaging 18.5 points (on a career-best 46.8% shooting), 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games before the injury.
The Bucks (14-3) are on an eight-game winning streak and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is 4-13.
The Bucks have gone 8-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is 6-0 against opponents with a losing record.
The Hawks are 2-7 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 3-13 when giving up 100 or more points.
The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Hawks 135-127 in their last meeting on Nov. 20.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, and De'Andre Hunter paced Atlanta scoring 27 points.
Former Bucks forward Jabari Parker ranks second on the Hawks averaging 16.9 points and collecting 6.1 rebounds.