Bucks' Khris Middleton picked as reserve for NBA All-Star game

Paul is now a 10-time All-Star selection, the 41st such player with that distinction. Westbrook has made it nine times in the last 10 seasons.

Among the notable omissions from the reserve list: Phoenix's Devin Booker, Detroit's Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond, Washington's Bradley Beal, the Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George and Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon. Beal is sixth in the NBA in scoring entering Thursday and Booker is eighth, while Drummond leads the league in rebounds per game.

"I've played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All Star," Suns general manager James Jones said.

More notable omissions: Everyone from the San Antonio Spurs. Barring an injury replacement, the Spurs won't have an All-Star for the first time since 1997 ending what had been the longest such active streak in the NBA. DeMar DeRozan, who entered Thursday averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season for the Spurs, seemed like a legitimate All-Star candidate.

No members of the Golden State Warriors made it, which was to be expected after the five-time defending Western Conference champions have been battered by injuries and are at the bottom of their conference.