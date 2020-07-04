Bucks' Khris Middleton hopes to pick up where he left off before COVID-19 pandemic interrupted season

“I don’t think guys are scared to go down to Orlando because of the virus,” Middleton said. “But they’re definitely going to be a little bit cautious and I think everybody has to be.”

There’s also the matter of being separated from family and friends for as long as three months. In the kind of strange juxtaposition that only makes sense in the upside-down world that is 2020, Middleton spent the past few months surrounded by his loved ones but with minimal basketball activity. Now, he and his teammates will have to adjust to the exact opposite of the spectrum as they enter what the NBA hopes is a safe, secluded environment.

Middleton says he’s prepared, having experienced a taste of that last life last summer while playing for Team USA. But as he and the Bucks prepare to relocate, making the most of the family time he has is as essential as any conditioning or shooting drills.

“I have a young daughter that’s growing up, who I’m gonna miss a lot when I’m gone,” Middleton said. “So to try to spend all those moments with her. You know, feed her breakfast, the dinners, bath time, stuff like that. Those are the things that I look forward to now because I know I won’t get the chance and I will miss it when I’m eventually in Orlando.”