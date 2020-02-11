Bucks' Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists

LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics.

James — a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian — was among 44 players announced by USA Basketball on Monday as finalists for the team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012, helping the U.S. win gold in his most recent two appearances.

The pool includes 19 players who have won a total of 31 gold medals in either Olympic or World Cup competition for the Americans — including nine players who captured the Olympic title for USA Basketball in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

"I've always maintained that equity is important," USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told The Associated Press. "And you earn equity by participating. So, we think they've earned the right to be named to the overall roster for USA Basketball. It's pretty elite. It's a tremendous pot and the good news is they've all said they want to play."

James has played in 68 games for the U.S. national team and has said several times over the past year or so that he is thinking about another Olympics - after sitting out the Rio Games for a variety of reasons. Part of the interest in participating this summer is to have the chance to play for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.