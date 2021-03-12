Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton among 57 potentials for US team for Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. is scheduled to play as many as five games in Las Vegas before leaving for Tokyo on July 19. The Americans, who are seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal, open the Olympics against France on July 25.

James, if he chooses to play, could join Carmelo Anthony as the only men’s players to make four U.S. Olympic teams. He has said in recent months he will consider the opportunity, noting the lure of playing for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich is a factor.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Jerry Colangelo said. “These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that.”