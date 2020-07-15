Bucks jersey messages include 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Equality'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month.

Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute "Black Lives Matter" for their names on their jerseys.

"I think it's the most important thing for people to realize," Middleton said Monday. "That our lives do matter. That's why I went with it."

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players have another plan.

"On the back of my jersey is gonna be 'Equality,'" Antetokounmpo said. "That's what we decided, a majority of the team. So that's what me and Thanasis are going to wear on the back of our jersey."

Antetokounmpo said it was a personal choice, the Journal Sentinel reported.