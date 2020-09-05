Bucks insist they can come back from 3-0 deficit to Heat

The way the Miami Heat have played during this Eastern Conference semifinal series, you have to wonder if they realize that they're playing the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs.
And the way the Milwaukee Bucks have played, you have to wonder if they even realize they're the No. 1 overall seed.
The Bucks stand on the precipice of perhaps the most colossal collapse in franchise history when they take the floor Sunday for Game 4 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Down 3-0 after a stunning 115-100 loss Friday, the Milwaukee needs a win to keep its season alive.
Leading 87-75 heading into the fourth quarter in Game 3, it looked like the Bucks had finally shook off the body blows Miami landed in the two previous games. Instead, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 17-1 run.
"Miami is a great team, you know they are going to play hard, they play hard for 48 minutes," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "To be able to beat them you have to match that. You can't play hard for 36 minutes, you can't play hard for 24 minutes, you have to play hard for 48 minutes to beat a team like that. We knew that coming into this series. They were playing harder than us; they were playing harder than us. We gotta play harder, we got to play better. That's it."
No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series, losing all 139 such encounters.
"First time in history playing in a bubble, first time in history a team can come back from down 3-0,” Bucks guard George Hill said. "We're still here. It's not the first one to win three games. It's the first one to win four games. We still have basketball to play."
There's little question that the Bucks have the talent to pull off such a feat. But they've shown little evidence since arriving at Walt Disney World to suggest they're still the same team that steamrolled though the regular season, even if they're using almost the exact same playbook.
In fact, that playbook may be the biggest reason Milwaukee is on the verge of a painful and embarrassing collapse. During the regular season, when the Bucks were blowing out opponents on a nightly basis, it made sense for coach Mike Budenholzer to monitor his starters' minutes. Even during the seeding-round contests, when the Bucks were already all-but-assured the No. 1 seed in the East, protecting Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe from injury while keeping their legs fresh was a sound strategy.
Limiting those minutes in the playoffs, which Budenholzer continues to do, seems counter intuitive.
Antetokounmpo, for example, has played an average of 33.2 minutes in Milwaukee's eight playoff games. After playing 36 minutes in the opener against Miami, he has played 35 minutes in each of the past two contests.
"It’s 48 minutes and you got to be good for the last 12," Budenholzer said. "If anything, I think keeping us fresh and ready to go and compete and all those things — and, you know, Khris was in a little bit of foul trouble. It’s a high level. If you’re going as hard as these guys are in a playoff game, 35, 36 (minutes), I think that’s pushing the ceiling.”
Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player, suffered an ankle injury early in Game 3 but brushed aside a question about whether that led to his limited playing time.
“I am in a good place,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, if there is a team that can come back against a team from 3-0, and beat them, it can be us.”
