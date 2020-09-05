Bucks insist they can come back from 3-0 deficit to Heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The way the Miami Heat have played during this Eastern Conference semifinal series, you have to wonder if they realize that they're playing the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs.

And the way the Milwaukee Bucks have played, you have to wonder if they even realize they're the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bucks stand on the precipice of perhaps the most colossal collapse in franchise history when they take the floor Sunday for Game 4 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Down 3-0 after a stunning 115-100 loss Friday, the Milwaukee needs a win to keep its season alive.

Leading 87-75 heading into the fourth quarter in Game 3, it looked like the Bucks had finally shook off the body blows Miami landed in the two previous games. Instead, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter and closed the game on a 17-1 run.

"Miami is a great team, you know they are going to play hard, they play hard for 48 minutes," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "To be able to beat them you have to match that. You can't play hard for 36 minutes, you can't play hard for 24 minutes, you have to play hard for 48 minutes to beat a team like that. We knew that coming into this series. They were playing harder than us; they were playing harder than us. We gotta play harder, we got to play better. That's it."