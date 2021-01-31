Bucks increase focus on defending 3-point line

That trend held up last weekend in back-to-back losses at New Orleans and Charlotte. Led by seven 3-pointers from former Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, the Pelicans made 21 of 48 attempts in their 131-126 victory Friday night. On Saturday, the Hornets also made 21 3-pointers in a 126-114 victory.

"There is lots to work on," Budenholzer said after Saturday's loss. "I think we have to be better coming out of the gate at defending the 3-point line in the first quarter. There have been a lot of first quarters where teams have maybe gotten hot from the beginning so we've just got to look from start to end, all of us, at how to get better."

The Bucks return to action Monday night at Fiserv Forum when they host the Portland Trail Blazers, who beat the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and are looking to record consecutive victories for the first time since a four-game winning streak earlier in January.

The game tips off a challenging stretch of the schedule that has the Bucks playing eight games over the next two weeks including six on the road, where Milwaukee is 4-6. The Blazers are one of five opponents on the upcoming schedule with winning records, and the Bucks are just 2-4 against teams above .500.