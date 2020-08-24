 Skip to main content
Bucks in control: Khris Middleton's big finish powers Milwaukee to Game 4 win over Magic
NBA PLAYOFFS

Bucks in control: Khris Middleton's big finish powers Milwaukee to Game 4 win over Magic

Khris Middleton photo

Khris Middleton shoots over Orlando's James Ennis III in the Bucks' Game 4 win Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 ASHLEY LANDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Khris Middleton came through with a huge fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-7 NBA playoff series.

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

Madison native Wesley Matthews added 12 points for Milwaukee.

"It's just intensity and attention to detail," Matthews said after the game. "Game 1 we came out a little flat. Credit the Magic, they made shots. ... We had to pick up our intensity."

Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee has won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.

The top-seeded Bucks led by three entering the fourth quarter before Middleton came alive. He scored 11 points during an 18-2 run on three 3-pointers and a mid-range jumper off an inbound play to help the Bucks build a 102-83 lead as the Magic went cold from outside.

Antetokounmpo finished the game 14 of 21 from the field, but he did most of his damage inside the paint where he was 12 of 14.

This story will be updated.

Bucks 121, Magic 106

Milwaukee 22 36 26 37 — 121

Orlando 18 34 29 25 — 106

MILWAUKEE — G. Antetokounmpo 14-21 2-6 31, Middleton 7-19 3-5 21, B. Lopez 4-9 0-0 10, Bledsoe 3-11 0-0 6, Matthews 4-6 0-0 12, Ilyasova 2-4 0-0 5, Korver 3-7 2-2 10, Williams 3-3 0-0 8, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 1-2 3-4 5, Hill 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 45-91 14-21 121.

ORLANDO — Clark 4-8 0-0 12, Ennis III 2-8 1-2 6, Vucevic 11-20 3-3 31, Fournier 4-14 1-3 12, Fultz 6-15 1-1 15, Birch 1-3 3-3 5, Iwundu 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 6-13 6-6 19, Augustin 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 36-87 16-20 106.

3-point goals — Milwaukee 17-41 (Matthews 4-6, Middleton 4-7, Williams 2-2, B. Lopez 2-5, Korver 2-6, Hill 1-3, Ilyasova 1-3, G. Antetokounmpo 1-5, Bledsoe 0-2), Orlando 18-45 (Vucevic 6-10, Clark 4-8, Fournier 3-9, Fultz 2-4, Ennis III 1-5, Ross 1-8). Fouled out — Milwaukee none, Orlando 1 (Fultz). Rebounds — Milwaukee 49 (G. Antetokounmpo 15), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 11). Assists — Milwaukee 29 (G. Antetokounmpo 8), Orlando 26 (Fultz, Vucevic 7). Total fouls — Milwaukee 19, Orlando 23.

