Bucks in control: Khris Middleton's big finish powers Milwaukee to Game 4 win over Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Khris Middleton came through with a huge fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-106 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-7 NBA playoff series.

Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

Madison native Wesley Matthews added 12 points for Milwaukee.

"It's just intensity and attention to detail," Matthews said after the game. "Game 1 we came out a little flat. Credit the Magic, they made shots. ... We had to pick up our intensity."

Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee has won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.