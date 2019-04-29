MILWAUKEE — Just 24 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still growing. He’s growing as a physical specimen, as a person, as a basketball player and into his role as not just the leader of a team, but as one of the true superstars in the NBA.

So there will still be growing pains for the Milwaukee Bucks’ forward, difficult lessons and experiences. Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals was one of those moments for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo looked less like the presumptive MVP and more like a mere mortal in the Bucks’ 112-90 loss at Fiserv Forum. He finished with a team-high 22 points but hit just seven of 21 shots — including three 3-pointers — and went 5-for-10 from the free throw line, to go with eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

The series resumes tonight with Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo’s numbers in Game 1 were hardly insignificant but the Bucks have come to expect more from him — yet not nearly as much as he’s come to expect from himself.

“Giannis, as great as he’s been this year, he hasn’t been perfect every night,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s hard on himself, so there will probably be some point where I put my arms around him and tell him, ‘You’re going to be great.’ He’s been so good so many nights. Again, credit to Boston, they’re doing some things well.”

Boston was especially strong on the defensive end, where Al Horford made life difficult for Antetokounmpo. The rest of the Celtics focused on stopping Milwaukee from doing the things that allow Giannis to be Giannis.

For starters, the Celtics neutralized sharp-shooting big man Brook Lopez, who finished with just three points on 1-for-5 shooting, with a 1-for-4 showing from distance.

Eric Bledsoe was a non-factor, too, as he missed four of his five attempts and all four from beyond the arc. Sterling Brown also made just one shot — a 3-pointer — and finished with three points on seven total attempts.

“They were loading a lot,” Antetokounmpo said of the Celtics’ defensive effort. “There was a lot of guys in the paint. Whenever I got in the paint, when I spin or tried to change direction (there was) a second guy right there.

“If they are going to play like this the whole series I have to be able to make the right pass and trust my teammates to knock down shots.”

And that, more than anything, was Milwaukee’s biggest problem in Game 1. Quite simply, the Bucks couldn’t make the shots they’ve made, often with great ease, all season long. The Bucks shot 34.8 percent from the field and were 13-for-39 from distance. The Celtics’ defense played a role in those percentages but the Bucks also missed a significant number of wide-open looks.

“When you get a good look, when you get open opportunities you need to capitalize on them,” Budenholzer said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of making open shots and there were too many possessions that we didn’t generate really good shots.”

The Bucks know they need to make those shots, especially on those rare occasions when Antetokounmpo isn’t having the kind of game that has made him one of the NBA’s top talents.

“It’s rare that we have moments like that, but we’re going to watch film and figure it out,” Budenholzer said. ‘’We can’t leave him out there on an island. All guys have to have all hands on deck. We’re going to watch film tomorrow and figure out how we can do better at both ends of the floor.”

Bouncing back from tough losses has been a hallmark for the Bucks this season and Budenholzer expects nothing different from his team — especially his starters — when the series resumes tonight.

“Giannis will play better,” Budenholzer said. “I’m sure he’s looking forward to (Game 2) just like we are.”