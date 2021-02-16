Bucks hope regular-season struggles translate to success in postseason

The Bucks made their offseason moves with an eye on performing their best in the postseason as they chase their first NBA title since 1971. Only five of the 14 players who appeared in a playoff game for the Bucks last season remain with the team.

The top of their roster is tougher now that they’ve added guard Jrue Holiday to team with Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton. But with so many new players, this team needed time to mesh.

Their 16-11 record is tied with San Antonio for seventh best in the league. The Bucks remain very much in contention for the top seed in the East, where they’re currently in second place, two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee could boost its record during this prolonged homestand that begins Tuesday against the Raptors. Even without fans at their home games, the Bucks are 9-2 in Milwaukee and just 7-9 on the road.