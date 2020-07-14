Bucks hold first 5-on-5 session since NBA shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time since the NBA’s abrupt shutdown in March, the Milwaukee Bucks held a full 5-on-5 practice session Monday inside the league’s bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.
The energy level, not surprisingly, was high.
Also not surprising was the lack of polish after four months of waiting for the league to resume its 2019-20 season.
“We were a little bit all over the place, but I think everybody was happy,” forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We were running up and down, playing full speed. It was just good to have everybody back together, just playing and having fun.
“It was good. It was a good day today.”
The league’s reigning MVP didn’t hold back when asked to assess his own performance in Monday’s session.
“I sucked,” Antetokounmpo said with a laugh. “I was terrible. Day by day, I try to get in shape, try to find my rhythm. Obviously being in shape and being in basketball shape is two different things so, I’ve always taken it day by day, try to get better every day, so I know that I’m going to be ready when the scrimmages start and the games start, I’m going to be ready.”
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will have plenty of time to shake the rust off. They don’t play an official game until July 31, when they take on the Boston Celtics at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex.
The Bucks will practice regularly until then while also taking time to get acclimated to the resort they’ll call home for up to the next three months. They’ll also use the time to adjust to a new routine or, more specifically, the lack thereof.
With 22 teams all utilizing the same facilities, along with the need to clean and sanitize those facilities after each use, developing a set schedule will be next to impossible. Since arriving in Orlando last Thursday, the Bucks have practiced at 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.
“It’s hard obviously,” Antetokounmpo said. “Back home you know you have a routine, you know what time to sleep, what time to wake up, what time the coach is going to be there, when, you’re able to lift weights, shoot shots. You know everything exactly.
“I’m a routine guy so just being out of routine kind of messes with my head a little bit but we’ve got to be ready for everything. (These are) the cards they dealt us, so we’ve just got to play with them.”
To help players feel more comfortable, each team has been assigned its own conference room for meetings, film work and other team activities. Teams have been customizing their rooms and many, including the Bucks, have tried to make those spaces replicas of their counterparts back home.
In addition, each team has its usual home floor to use for games and practices.
“As far as the gyms and as far as the film rooms, we’re familiar with that,” swingman Khris Middleton said. “It looks the same as it does (in Milwaukee) but right now, it just feels like we’re on the road.”
The Bucks still don’t have all members of their traveling party in Orlando, but those who have made the trip are subjected to daily testing for COVID-19. Middleton said it’s a necessary evil, understanding how quickly the league could shut down again if there were an outbreak.
With a chance to win a championship at stake, neither he nor Antetokounmpo are worrying and both are taking every precaution they can.
“I’m very careful,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m washing my hands. I’m wearing my mask. It’s in my bag. I think like we’re in a place that’s extremely safe.
“I really don’t worry about the result. I just go get tested and if it’s positive, it is what it is. That’s life.”
