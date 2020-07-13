Bucks hold first 5-on-5 session since league shutdown

The Bucks will practice regularly until then while also taking time to get acclimated to the resort they'll call home for up to the next three months. They'll also use the time to adjust to a new routine or, more specifically, the lack thereof.

With 22 teams all utilizing the same facilities, along with the need to clean and sanitize those facilities after each use, developing a set schedule will be next to impossible. Since arriving in Orlando last Thursday, the Bucks have practiced at 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

"It’s hard obviously," Antetokounmpo said. "Back home you know you have a routine, you know what time to sleep, what time to wake up, what time the coach is going to be there, when, you’re able to lift weights, shoot shots. You know everything exactly.

"I’m a routine guy so just being out of routine kind of messes with my head a little bit but we’ve got to be ready for everything. (These are) the cards they dealt us, so we’ve just got to play with them.”

To help players feel more comfortable, each team has been assigned its own conference room for meetings, film work and other team activities. Teams have been customizing their rooms and many, including the Bucks, have tried to make those spaces replicas of their counterparts back home.