Bucks hit the road to try to take series lead over Al Horford, Celtics

Al Horford has tapped into a level of his game during the playoffs that many thought he’d lost at age 35.

It reached a new height in Game 4 during the Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The five-time All-Star scored 16 of his playoff career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the defending NBA champions at two games apiece.

Equally important, the Celtics have reclaimed home-court advantage as the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

After spending a challenging season in Oklahoma City last year, Horford was packaged in the Thunder’s trade for Kemba Walker, returning Horford to where he last earned All-Star honors in the 2017-18 season.

Horford said he feels like he’s experiencing the fruits of an offseason in which he focused on being ready to play meaningful games again. He has gone from averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds during the regular season to 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in the postseason.

“That’s from sitting at home,” Horford said. “That’s from watching the playoffs, not knowing what my future was holding and really just hoping to have an opportunity to be in this type of environment.”

Horford capped a 10-0 run Monday by driving down the baseline, hitting a game-tying dunk and drawing a foul on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Horford celebrated by letting out a scream and pumping his fists.

“I usually just kind of go about my business,” Horford said. “I do get excited, but I guess you kind of pick your spots, your moments. This was an emotional game.”

Horford said he was motivated by an encounter he had earlier in the game with Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo drew a technical foul in the first half when he stared down Horford after a dunk.

“I don't really know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it, really didn't sit well with me,” Horford said. “At that point, I think just something switched with me in the game.”

Horford got his own technical foul on his game-tying dunk because his left arm landed on Antetokounmpo's face as he was coming down.

“Al had a hell of a game,” said Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, who scored 16 points but shot 5 of 22. " I think we came down and had some shots we usually make, and we couldn’t finish those. But give them credit. They made more plays.”

Horford's resurgence has coincided with Boston needing someone to step up after big man Robert Williams III was sidelined for the second time this postseason, sitting out Game 4 with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. He is questionable for Game 5.

“We love Al,” said Boston's Marcus Smart, who scored 18 points. “Best vet we've ever had. Best vet I've ever had. He comes in, never changes whether things are going bad or good. He's going to be him, and nine times out of 10, it's going to work out in our favor.”

After missing an opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead, Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said there’s no time to sulk.

“If it was easy to get to the semis, every team would get to the semis. It’s hard. It’s hard as hell,” he said. “At the same time, you can’t hold your head too high, can’t hold your head low at all, and you’ve got to bounce back.”

Need to know

After dropping the series opener at home, Boston is back at TD Garden with a chance to put the Bucks on the brink of elimination. The Celtics are 3-1 at home this postseason and continue to find ways to frustrate Antetokounmpo late in games.

Keep an eye on the fourth quarter

The Bucks were outscored in the final 12 minutes in three of the four games, including 43-28 in Game 4. The only time it didn’t cost them was their 103-101 win in Game 3.

Injury watch

The Celtics said Williams is questionable with left knee soreness … Bucks forward Khris Middleton (sprained left knee) remains out. George Hill (abdominal soreness) is listed as probable.

Pressure is on Milwaukee

With no reinforcements likely coming in the form of Middleton returning, Antetokounmpo will need the best from his remaining supporting cast to avoid going down 3-2.

Overseas in the preseason

The Bucks will play preseason games Oct. 8 and 10 against the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the NBA announced. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will mark the league’s first games held in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf.

“We are honored to have been selected to participate in the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates,” Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “As the NBA continues to expand globally, we look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league’s goals of inspiring people through basketball. We will be proud to represent our city, our state and Bucks fans worldwide this October.”

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be the second time in three years the Bucks will play a game outside of the United States and Canada. In 2020, the Bucks took part in the NBA’s first regular season game in Paris, defeating the Charlotte Hornets at AccorHotels Arena on Jan. 24.