Bucks hit the road for Boston for Sunday's Game 7

The NBA's long regular season can be tedious, but make no mistake, it matters.

Just ask the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns — two teams who have home-court advantage in Game 7 of their respective second-round NBA playoff series on Sunday thanks to superior regular-season records.

The Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks a few hours before the Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in what could be a drama-filled day.

“It means everything," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said of getting Game 7 in Boston. "The best atmosphere in the NBA. Game 7s are the biggest and best games. Looking forward to it, truly.

"It’s basketball — biggest moments, biggest stage. What it boils down to is now go out there and just have fun.”

The Celtics and Bucks have alternated victories throughout their series. By that pattern, it should be the Bucks' turn to get the win. But there's little doubt Boston's home court will be loud and hostile on Sunday.

“For me, I’ve just got to go play," Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "I want my teammates to enjoy the moment.”

Need to know

These teams have alternated victories throughout the series, with the Bucks winning the odd-numbered games and the Celtics taking the even-numbered ones. The road teams are 4-2 and have won each of the last three games.

Tatum and Antetokounmpo have been spectacular. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series, while Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Tatum had 46 points and Antetokounmpo 44 in the Celtics’ 108-95 Game 6 victory in Milwaukee, marking just the fifth time opponents have scored at least 44 points in the same playoff game. The Celtics are 24-9 all-time in Game 7s, compared to 3-8 for the Bucks.

The 3-point comparison

In Boston’s three victories, the Celtics have shot 41.5% from 3-point range and have outscored the Bucks 153-57 from beyond the arc.

In the Celtics’ three losses, they have a much narrower 111-102 advantage from 3-point range and have made just 32.5% of their attempts.

From the infirmary

Bucks forward Khris Middleton has missed nine straight playoff gamea with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Celtics forward/center Robert Williams III has missed three straight games with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee and is questionable for Game 7.

“It’s a pain-tolerance thing,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “Soreness, swelling is down. It’s just a matter of extension, inflexion and if the pain is gone basically with the bone bruise. Nothing structural. It’s legitimately day to day.”

Pressure is on

After delivering a 22-point outburst and a 27-point performance in back-to-back games when the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round, Bucks guard Grayson Allen hasn’t been nearly as effective in this series despite moving into a starting role in Game 3.

He has scored a total of 23 points over his last five games and has shot 2 of 14 from 3-point range during that stretch. Allen shot 1 of 7 overall and scored three points in Game 6.

Watch party canceled

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for Friday's game.

In one of the shootings Friday night, 17 people were hurt when two groups started firing at each other. Three people were hurt in another shooting, and one in the third. All of the gunfire happened blocks from Fiserv Forum., where the Bucks lost to the Celtics in Game 6. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city imposed a curfew for the downtown area requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the street by 11 p.m. for Saturday as well as Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Game 7 outdoor watch party that had been planned in the Deer District entertainment area just outside the arena was called off. Jeff Fleming, a spokesman for Johnson, said in a text that the team decided to cancel the event “after consultation with the city and public safety agencies.”

The watch party for the Sunday afternoon game likely would have drawn well over 10,000 people. The Bucks said 11,000 attended a Game 6 watch party, even as more than 19,000 others were inside the arena.

“The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence,” the Bucks said in a statement. It said the watch party was called off “to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events," but noted that Deer District businesses will remain open.