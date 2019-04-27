MILWAUKEE — As recently as six months ago, just getting into the Eastern Conference semifinals would have been considered a sign of progress — a grand achievement, really — for the Milwaukee Bucks, who hadn’t won a playoff series in 18 years.

But when you finish with the best overall record in the NBA, clinching home-court advantage throughout the postseason, simply winning a playoff series is no longer a satisfactory goal.

So, it’s back to work for the Bucks, who continue their playoff journey today at Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is a rematch of last season’s first-round series, a memorable matchup that went seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 25.7 points during that series while the Bucks shot 50% from the floor. But defensively, Milwaukee struggled to stop Boston’s shooters in the decisive seventh game. The Celtics made 61.9% of their shots, including 9 of 26 3-pointers, and dominated the Bucks on the boards 42-32.

It was the ninth consecutive postseason series loss for the Bucks, and eighth straight first-round playoff defeat, a streak that ended with Milwaukee’s sweep of the Detroit Pistons last week.

“It’s a different situation, but there’s always ego and pride,” Antetokounmpo said. “You want to win and avenge the loss last year. I don’t think the guys who were here last year forgot what we went through. We lost Game 7. Hopefully we have that in our mind, focus on what we’ve got to do now and try to win this series. And not repeat what we did last year.”

Antetokounmpo is one of only six players on Milwaukee’s current roster that was with the team for that series. The Bucks underwent a massive overhaul during the summer, starting with the hiring of coach Mike Budenholzer, and took the regular-season series, winning two of the three meetings — once at home and splitting in Boston.

The Celtics became the first team to beat the Bucks this season when they hit a franchise-record 24 3-pointers in a 117-113 victory on Nov. 11 at TD Garden.

Milwaukee averaged 110.3 points on 47% shooting against the Celtics with a 36.1% showing from beyond the arc. Boston averaged 107 points on 40.4% shooting against Milwaukee while hitting 43% of its 3-point attempts.

“This is a different team than last year, but at the same time, it never hurts to have a little bit of a chip on your shoulder from last year based off how that series went,” Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said. “Obviously the media, the fans, Boston fans, Milwaukee fans, they’ll have a good time playing that up and having a little added edge to it, but for us it’s about making sure we stay together, we stick together as this team and make sure to continue to play the way we’ve been playing all year and not let things from last year creep in.”

Milwaukee will begin the series without point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has been sidelined with plantar fasciitis in his right foot since mid-March. Budenholzer said last week that Brogdon would not play in Games 1 or 2 but will be re-evaluated before the series shifts to Boston.

“We’re hopeful that it (his return) will be this series,” Budenholzer said. “He’s been kind of on track and meeting (benchmarks), but he’s still got some hurdles to cover. An important 5-6 days here. We’ll assess it when we kind of get through this next little wave.”

While unable to play or even go through full workouts, Brogdon has tried to stay engaged and connected with his teammates. He traveled with the team over the final month of the regular season and was on the bench in Detroit, where the Bucks wrapped up a four-game sweep of the Pistons.

“I think he’s been really engaged, which I think is just good for him emotionally, psychologically,” Budenholzer said. “It’s good for our team. He’s a really smart guy, he offers insight and different things that are unique. You always have a different vantage point and Malcolm’s is special. I think he’s been really good and really engaged.”