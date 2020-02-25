Bucks heat up in third quarter, beat Raptors on road in battle of Eastern Conference powers

“Obviously the end of the second quarter was really big for us,” Budenholzer said. “We were not having a very good half.”

After missing 10 of 11 attempts from 3-point range in the second, the Bucks hit three in a row from distance during their closing surge. All five of Antetokounmpo’s points in the quarter came during that stretch.

Middleton made just one of five shots in the first half but went 3-for-3 in the third and scored nine points as the Bucks outscored the Raptors 34-19 to take an 84-71 lead into the fourth.

Long distance

Toronto set a franchise record with 52 3-point attempts.

“Let’s say 40 of them were probably decent,” Nurse said.

The Raptors made 18 shots from beyond the arc. Siakam led the way, going 5-for-9.

In the paint