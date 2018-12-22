MIAMI — For the Milwaukee Bucks’ shooters, it was a cold Saturday night in South Florida.

As a team, Milwaukee shot 37 percent in a 94-87 loss to the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low nine points — his previous was 12 — on 3-for-12 shooting, though he did have 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 18 points and Eric Bledsoe added 17 for the Bucks, who shot 9-for-43 from 3-point range. It was the sixth-worst 3-point percentage in NBA history for a team taking at least 40 shots from beyond the arc.

Josh Richardson scored 16 points and Dwyane Wade (13 points) had a pair of big baskets in the final minutes as the Heat extended their season-high winning streak to four games.

Miami shot only 38 percent and improved to 5-4 when shooting under 40 percent this season, by far the best in the league in that department. The rest of the NBA has won about 9 percent of the time when shooting that percentage or worse.

Milwaukee trailed by as many as 17 and got within 82-81 on a 3-pointer by Tony Snell with 2:42 left. Richardson made a pair of free throws, Wade had Miami’s next four points on a pair of mid-range jumpers, and the Heat finished on a 12-6 run to put away their sixth consecutive win over the Bucks.

The Bucks missed 12 of their first 14 shots from the field, and were 0-for-13 from 3-point range before finally getting one of those to fall. Miami led 21-8 after the first quarter — meaning the Bucks, who entered as the NBA’s highest-scoring team averaging 117.8 points per game — were held to the lowest-scoring opening period in the league this season.

It tied a franchise-low first quarter total for the Bucks, tied a franchise best for fewest points allowed in a first quarter by the Heat, and Antetokounmpo was held scoreless in an opening quarter for the second time in his past 129 games.

The Bucks scored 30 in the second quarter and took a 38-37 lead at the half, but Miami opened the third on a 14-2 run and kept the lead the rest of the way.

It was a tough turnaround, schedule-wise, for Milwaukee. The Bucks played a 7 p.m. game (Central time) in Boston on Friday, and their plane didn’t get to the gate in Miami until 2:34 a.m. Saturday.

“I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say this was one of the more unique (back-to-backs) I’ve seen in all my years,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.