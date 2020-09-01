Bucks have plenty to improve on following Game 1 loss

"Jimmy Butler hit some tough shots," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "At the end of the day, you give him credit. He had a very good game. That was on us to be better defensively, all of us.”

Most of the responsibility for guarding Butler fell to Middleton and Wesley Matthews, two of the team's better defenders. Matthews was on the bench when Butler went on his fourth-quarter tear.

Matthews played only nine minutes in the second half and was not on the floor for the final five minutes of the game.

"You’ve got to make tough decisions," Budenholzer said. "I just went with the guys we had out there. I certainly appreciate what Wesley can do and what he did for a lot of those minutes. He’s going to be important to us going forward.”

It didn't help matters that Milwaukee played without point guard Eric Bledsoe, who has been dealing with a strained right hamstring. Although he only averaged 11.6 points in five first-round games against the Magic, his defensive effort against Orlando's talented backcourt shooters help free up his teammates.

Had Bledsoe been available, he possibly could have kept point guard Goran Dragic from scoring 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting.