Bucks have no answer for Spurs at home

Tip-ins

Spurs: Forbes, who played with the Bucks last season, received his championship ring in a short ceremony before the game. He returned to San Antonio on a one-year deal prior to this season. Forbes averaged 10 points and shot 45.2% from 3-point range with Milwaukee, ranking third in the league. He hit seven 3-pointers in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against Miami. “What he did against Miami really stands out,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He was a big factor in that series.” … Johnson, a third-year pro, played on the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Tokyo this summer. “The Olympic thing was not expected by any of us or by him,” Spurs and USA coach Gregg Popovich said. “The competitiveness is seeping out of his pores. He needs more time. The will is there.”