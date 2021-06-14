Bucks have healthy advantage entering pivotal Game 5 against Nets

NEW YORK — First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, and finally the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Although the series is tied, the Milwaukee Bucks are way ahead in the health category.
Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Nets limp home to host Game 5 on Tuesday, a team that once piled up points with ease suddenly struggling to cobble together much offense at all.
“This is what it’s all about in the playoffs, is you’re going to have ups and downs. You’re going to have momentum shifts, you’re going to have adversity and it’s about how you respond,” Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday. “So tomorrow is a great opportunity for us to show what we’re made of, respond in a positive way and put on our best performance of the series.”
The Nets were bitten by the injury bug all season, with long absences for Durant and Harden in the second half. Their three stars played together only eight times in the regular season and they may not have another chance until October.
Nash said Irving won't play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he sustained in Game 4. Harden hasn't played since the opening minute of Game 1 because of right hamstring tightness. When he returned from the same injury in April, he promptly strained it minutes into his return and missed the next 18 games, so the Nets are being cautious with him.
So most of the positives now belong to the Bucks, a far cry from when the series left Brooklyn after the Nets handed them a 125-86 beating in Game 2.
“I think our confidence has been the same," Bucks forward Khris Middleton said. "We said the same thing after we lost 1 and 2, we’ve just got to find a way to protect our home court like they did. We didn’t get down on ourselves. We didn’t count ourselves out. Now our message is we’ve got to steal one of these on the road to win the series, no matter what. Hopefully it starts” Tuesday.
The Nets were held to 83 points in Game 3 and 96 on Sunday, when the Bucks were able to focus additional defensive attention on Durant. He said he will be ready for whatever role he has to play and expects the same of whichever teammates can play the remainder of the series.
“We’re pros and we’ve got to adapt to anything,” Durant said. “And if Kyrie and James are out there, guys will be ready, and if not guys will be ready as well. So that’s just really what it is up here at this level.”
Need to know
Two years after blowing a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals against Toronto, the Bucks are halfway to overcoming that deficit now. Middleton has come on strong after a dismal first 1½ games and Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot more support around him now than Durant.
“I just like the competitive spirit, the physicality, the toughness, the activity that the group brought. I think it feeds both ends," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We usually think about that as helping you defensively, but I think when you’re playing hard and you’re competing defensively and then you’re playing with each other, it kind of fuels both ends of the court. That’s when you’re playing good basketball. We’ve got to bring that same mindset, that same competitiveness, and good things usually happen for whatever team does that.”
Pressure on Brooklyn's role players
Someone has to make shots to take some pressure off Durant after nobody besides Durant or Irving was in double figures in Game 4. Both Blake Griffin and Joe Harris have cooled off after strong starts to the series. Nash said he wasn't looking to change his rotation at the start, but said it could be something the Nets look to during the game if they need to get more offensive-minded players in.
Battle of NBA stars: 5 things to know about Milwaukee Bucks' second-round matchup with Brooklyn Nets
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.
THE SHOW GOES ON
The Bucks have already lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo (above) for the playoffs after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3. But Nash said versatile forward Jeff Green is improving from a left foot injury that sidelined him the final three games of the first round.
"We've said it since the injury happened, we've got to move forward, we've got to step up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. "Everybody's just got to continue to be themselves; execute, defend and compete, which is a lot of things Donte does well."
BROOK IN BROOKLYN
Bucks center Brook Lopez (above) will be back in Barclays Center, having played for the Nets in Brooklyn and New Jersey. He scored the most points in franchise history.
“I think I’m excited to go back and play in Brooklyn, play on that court again in Barclays, but obviously we’re going to be pretty focused once tipoff comes,” he said.
FORBES FOR 3
Bryn Forbes (above) averaged 18.3 points and shot 16 of 30 from 3-point range during the final three games of the Bucks’ first-round sweep of Miami. He was a combined 7 of 12 from beyond the arc in the Bucks' two-game sweep of the Nets in May.
BUCKS ON THE BOARDS
Milwaukee had a double-digit rebounding edge in each game against Miami and dominated the glass by a margin of 16.8 boards per game. The Bucks' size advantage may make Nash consider reinserting former starting center DeAndre Jordan (above) into the rotation.