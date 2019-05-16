MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer dabbles in the occasional cliche but is for all intents and purposes a relatively straight shooter.
So it was refreshing when Budenholzer admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to expect of his team Wednesday night when they returned to the court after nearly a week off to face Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
And it was even more refreshing when Budenholzer begrudgingly admitted he and his staff knew a ragged start was more than possible.
“Any coach that goes into a game without playing a game for six days is very worried how are you going to play,” Budenholzer said after the Bucks rallied late for a 108-100 victory over the visiting Raptors.
“I don’t know that I would use the word sluggish — that’s just being nit-picky — it’s just how are you going to play, how are you going to execute. It’s impossible to replicate in practice, and you’re also incredibly conscientious of staying healthy during those six days.”
The Bucks needed three quarters to shake off the rust built up during their layoff but recovered in time to avoid disaster. They expect to be significantly sharper in Game 2 of the series tonight at Fiserv Forum.
“I think it just creates a rhythm,” Budenholzer said after the team’s workout on Thursday. “Maybe one time with two days in between games, but to play seven games every other day is better than having big chunks of days off and spreading the series out.”
More than anyone on the Bucks’ roster, Brook Lopez is looking to get back out on the floor.
Lopez, in a way, epitomized the Bucks’ early struggles in Game 1. He had 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting through three quarters but was 1-for-6 on 3-point attempts, extending a slump that had plagued him for most of the postseason. But Lopez knocked down three 3s and scored 13 points during the final quarter, sparking the Bucks’ rally.
“There’s no perfect way to replicate the environment (of a playoff game) in a practice situation,” Lopez said. “We scrimmaged, we played against coaches, we had token defense ... we went as far as creating jerseys with the Raptors’ names and numbers on them so we could have a little scout team but there’s nothing quite like being in that environment.”
He also anchored the Bucks on the defensive end, helping hold Marc Gasol scoreless on four attempts — including two from distance — while the Raptors made only 5 of 22 shots overall in the final quarter, with Kyle Lowry accounting for all but three of their 14 fourth-quarter points.
It was the kind of performance the Bucks have come to expect of themselves during this magical season that left them with the league’s best record. And it’s a performance they’ll need to duplicate as best as possible if they want to send the series to Toronto holding a 2-0 lead.
“We feel like we can get better,” Budenholzer said. “To get the win after pretty significant days without playing, I think we’ll get better between now and Game 2.”
Budenholzer plans to bring point guard Malcolm Brogdon off the bench again tonight. Playing for just the second time after missing nearly two months with a torn plantar fascia in his foot, Brogdon had a big game, scoring 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 26 minutes including an impressive dunk during Milwaukee’s fourth-quarter rally.
With the Bucks performing well, Brogdon has embraced the role and knows how valuable he can be.
“I can help my team by bringing energy, driving the ball, attacking the rim and making the defense shrink a little bit,” Brogdon said. “I feel like I can bring that kind of steadiness.”