Bucks hand short-handed 76ers most lopsided defeat of season

Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey scored 15 points each to lead the 76ers. Dwight Howard had 12 points and 12 rebounds but also picked up his 15th technical foul. Howard's next technical foul will result in a one-game suspension.

"There's not another player on the floor in my opinion that would have gotten a tech for the same thing Dwight did," Rivers said. "Not one player would have gotten that tech. But it just happened to be Dwight Howard, and he gets techs."

Milwaukee took the lead for good less than three minutes into the game.

Philadelphia's Seth Curry scored seven points during a 10-0 run that cut Milwaukee's lead to 55-54 in the third quarter. The Bucks wasted no time regaining control, as Antetokounmpo had eight points and two assists during a 15-0 spurt that put Milwaukee ahead 75-57.

The Bucks poured it on from there.

Milwaukee swept the regular-season series with the 76ers, who haven't been at full strength for any of these matchups.