Bucks hand 76ers most lopsided defeat of season

Bobby Portis added 17 points for the Bucks. Bryn Forbes and Jordan Nwora scored 13 each. Jrue Holiday had 12. Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton added 11 apiece.

Shane Milton and Tyrese Maxey scored 15 points each to lead the 76ers. Dwight Howard had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee took the lead for good less than three minutes into the game.

Philadelphia’s Seth Curry scored seven points during a 10-0 run that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 55-54 in the third quarter. The Bucks wasted no time regaining control, as Antetokounmpo had eight points and two assists during a 15-0 spurt that put Milwaukee ahead 75-57.

The Bucks poured it on from there.

Milwaukee swept the regular-season series with the 76ers, who haven’t been at full strength for any of these matchups.

Milwaukee won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17 when the 76ers were missing Embiid due to a bruised left knee. The Bucks won 124-117 at Milwaukee on Thursday with Simmons out.

In the paint

Sixers coach Doc Rivers, a former Marquette star, said he had dinner with new Marquette coach Shaka Smart on Friday. “It was good to see him in Marquette gear,” Rivers said about the former Texas coach. “The first thing I told him was you look so much better than in that burnt orange stuff.” During his introductory press conference at Marquette, Smart called Rivers one of his mentors. ... Milwaukee won easily without getting much from Middleton, who picked up a pair of fouls in the first 2½ minutes of the game and ended up with a season-low four points in 20 minutes. He shot 0 for 6 from the floor.