Bucks guard Wesley Matthews reflects on team's history-making boycott

MILWAUKEE — Wesley Matthews was putting on his game shorts and getting ready to take the floor Wednesday morning for Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic when the world, at least as he and his teammates knew it, came to a screeching halt.
Matthews and his teammates arrived for their game that morning still shaken, still angry, still confused by what happened back home in Wisconsin three days earlier when Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back during an altercation with members of the Kenosha Police Department.
The shooting, which happened less than an hour's drive from the Bucks' downtown Milwaukee arena and practice center, sparked multiple days of protests both in Kenosha and in Matthews' hometown of Madison, and left the Bucks — confined to the National Basketball Association's bubble setting at Walt Disney World — just as angry as the rest of the nation, so much so that reserve guard George Hill wondered if the league should even be playing considering all that was happening in the country.
When the team arrived at the arena Wednesday morning, the pain and anger and other emotions were hard to ignore.
"You could see the visible anguish and hurt and frustration and confusion on everybody's face," Matthews said. "I know I felt it."
As they went through their usual pregame routine, they talked. And when assistant coach Darvin Ham spoke, the mood changed. Suddenly, playing basketball — even a playoff game — didn't seem to matter to the Bucks and it became clear that taking the court that day was no longer an option.
"Coach Ham had a moment and it just set everybody back into their chairs a little bit," Matthews said. "It suddenly became, 'It's not just me, I'm not the only one feeling this.' Everybody felt it. When the decision was made, we were on board. We would just forfeit. That was our intention.
"This all took place with about 17 minutes on the clock (before tip-off). It's nothing that was planned ahead of time. It was in the moment. It was a feeling, it was genuine, it was heartfelt. It was just humanity. As far as everything that transpired since then, it was unbelievable."
What's transpired since has been historic. Following the Bucks' refusal to take the floor — and the Magic's refusal to accept a forfeit — the NBA postponed the rest of that day's playoff schedule, and eventually games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, too.
Back home in Milwaukee, Major League Baseball's Brewers announced they, too, would boycott their game that evening against the Cincinnati Reds, followed by similar announcements from the Mariners and Padres, the Angels and Astros and the Dodgers and Giants.
The trend continued the next day when seven more MLB games were postponed and the National Hockey League announced it would postpone all of its playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
"It's been incredible," Matthews said.
That doesn't mean it's been easy. Matthews admits that the Bucks may have ruffled feathers among player circles with making such a monumental decision without so much as a warning. Some wondered whether or not the Bucks had been planning to boycott all along, but Matthews insists the decision was organic and made in the moment.
"Absolutely, no question, they were completely blindsided by it and for that, we do apologize," Matthews said. "But in the same breath, the timing was what it was. We didn't have time to do that."
Saturday, after enduring a 72-hour roller coaster of emotions, the Bucks returned to work, closing out their first-round series with a 118-104 victory and setting up a meeting with the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference semifinal series that will start Monday night.
Matthews is confident that the momentum they created off the court will help fuel them on it as they continue their quest for the NBA title.
"It gave us even more reason to keep our foot on the gas," Matthews said. "To get back on the court, continue to show our message, continue to be heard, continue to be seen and to continue fighting for equality along with fighting for a championship."
