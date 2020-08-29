Bucks guard Wesley Matthews reflects on team's history-making boycott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Wesley Matthews was putting on his game shorts and getting ready to take the floor Wednesday morning for Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic when the world, at least as he and his teammates knew it, came to a screeching halt.

Matthews and his teammates arrived for their game that morning still shaken, still angry, still confused by what happened back home in Wisconsin three days earlier when Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back during an altercation with members of the Kenosha Police Department.

The shooting, which happened less than an hour's drive from the Bucks' downtown Milwaukee arena and practice center, sparked multiple days of protests both in Kenosha and in Matthews' hometown of Madison, and left the Bucks — confined to the National Basketball Association's bubble setting at Walt Disney World — just as angry as the rest of the nation, so much so that reserve guard George Hill wondered if the league should even be playing considering all that was happening in the country.

When the team arrived at the arena Wednesday morning, the pain and anger and other emotions were hard to ignore.

"You could see the visible anguish and hurt and frustration and confusion on everybody's face," Matthews said. "I know I felt it."