Bucks guard Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.

City Attorney Tearman Spencer is recommending the payment plus an admission that Brown's constitutional rights were violated during the arrest that began with a parking violation outside a Walgreen's store. Brown's attorney signed the agreement on his behalf Friday.

Spencer's recommendation came in a letter he sent to Milwaukee Common Council members. The settlement is subject to approval by the city; it wasn't immediately clear when the council would take it up.

The Bucks said in a statement Monday that “we are pleased that Sterling’s lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there’s been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD’s standard operating procedures.”

Brown rejected the Milwaukee City Council's original offer of $400,000 made in 2019. Brown's attorney, Mark Thomsen, said at the time that any settlement without an admission of a civil rights violation would go nowhere. Thomsen said the admission was necessary for the city to heal.

