Bucks guard Pat Connaughton tests positive for COVID-19

Budenholzer plans to play forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks' first scrimmage. Whether or not the reigning NBA MVP sees action in the remaining two scrimmages is still being determined.

"We haven't made a final decision," Budenholzer said. "We've been happy with Giannis in the scrimmages we've been doing. If things continue to go well, I'm sure there will be one he plays significantly less or maybe even not al all."

Thursday's scrimmage marks the first time the Bucks will have faced another opponent since March 9, when they dropped a 109-95 decision to the Nuggets in Denver, extending their losing streak to a season-long three games and their road losing streak to four games.

The Bucks returned to the practice court two days later, looking to snap out of their funk by playing seven of their next eight games at home but shortly after that workout, the league suspended its season indefinitely.

"It's going to be a little sloppy," Middleton said. "The sooner we shake the rust off and get into a nice rhythm of playing good basketball, the better off we'll be. We need to be mentally focused, mentally ready and treat it like a real game."

The scrimmages will also give the Bucks a chance to experience what it will be like to play in a nearly-empty arena.