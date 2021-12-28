Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo savors return to action after long absence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo had a Christmas return on his mind as he made his comeback from an ankle injury that kept him from joining his teammates for much of their championship ride last season.

DiVincenzo was right on target, though not quite in the way he imagined.

He was on track to make his season debut in mid-December before the NBA's COVID-19 protocols set him back. DiVincenzo finally returned for a Christmas Day victory over the Boston Celtics and is ready to do whatever he can to help the Bucks in their title defense.

“I targeted December the whole time and I just stuck by that,” DiVincenzo said Monday. “Because for me, as a competitor, as a player, you want to have something to work towards. I didn’t want to just kind of go in every day and just start doing rehab. I had this mindset I’m coming back in December. And ironically, in my head, I was saying Christmas.