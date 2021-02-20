Bucks guard D.J. Augustin fares well in rare start

The overall result was a defensive effort that more closely resembled seasons past. Center Brook Lopez controlled the paint, where Oklahoma City scored 30 points on 15-for-32 shooting, and the Bucks did a much better job on the perimeter as the Thunder shot 30% from behind the 3-point line and just 36.5% overall.

Augustin finished with 11 points and five assists in 32 minutes. Forbes, who averaged 12.2 points during his six starts in place of Holiday, had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while playing 18 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was two assists shy of a triple-double, was happy with the adjustments.

"I think that was a good game plan by coach, putting D.J. with (the starters), having an extra playmaker out there, that create plays, make plays, take a little bit of pressure off me and Khris," Antetokounmpo said. "Having Bryn come with the second unit, bringing that scoring, that energy. Thanasis coming off the bench, bringing that energy.

"It was a good game plan by coach 'Bud.'"

Holiday watch

Sunday is the first day Holiday is eligible to return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, though the team has not said whether that will happen.