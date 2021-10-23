Bucks go on road to beat Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night.
Doug McDermott scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for San Antonio, which lost its second straight after a season-opening victory at home over Orlando.
The Bucks deflected several runs by the Spurs in securing their second double-digit victory. Every Milwaukee starter scored in double figures, and George Hill added 15 points off the bench.
Hill and Jordan Nwora gave the Bucks a needed lift off the bench, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen sat. Nwora finished with seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes.
Milwaukee shot 53% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.
San Antonio struggled from long distance for the second straight game, shooting 10-for-39.
The Bucks went on an 11-2 run after the Spurs pulled within 91-90 on Devin Vassell’s 11-foot jumper 2 minutes into the final quarter. San Antonio committed a turnover and was charged with a clear path foul during the run.
McDermott hit consecutive 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and repeated the feat in the final period. He finished 7-for-11 on 3s.
Tip-ins
Milwaukee center Brook Lopez missed his second straight game with an injured back. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the 14-year veteran would not play Monday in Indiana as the Bucks close a three-game trip. … Nwora picked up his second block of the season in the first half, sprinting down the court after a turnover and swatting an attempted layup by Tre Jones. Nwora hit the attempt against the backboard to prevent what seemed a sure basket. Nwora swatted Jakob Poeltl’s short jumper with 3 minutes remaining in the first half for his third block.