Bucks GM says he expects would-be recruiters to maintain social distance from Giannis

In all, six teams — the Bucks, Nuggets, Heat, Clippers, Kings and Nets — have shut down their practice facilities due to positive tests. And while the timing was unfortunate for the Bucks, who missed out of a few more days of workouts before heading south, Horst didn't think it would be too much of a setback, especially with another two weeks of practice time on the docket before the seeding games begin.

"That had in some ways run its course," Horst said of the work being done in Milwaukee. "The league did a great job of getting us back on track, allowing people to come in to get treatment and training and start basketball activity."

The Bucks go into that eight-game stretch in the driver's seat for both the Eastern Conference's top seed as well as the No. 1 overall seed, as they lead LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by three games.

How valuable those seedings will be is debatable. The higher seed still gets an easier road through the playoffs by playing the lowest-seeded opponents, but with all games being held in the same location, not to mention without the presence of fans, home-court advantage will be all but non-existent.