Bucks GM says he expects would-be recruiters to maintain social distance from Giannis

MILWAUKEE — Had the coronavirus pandemic not brought the NBA to a halt in March, the playoffs would have ended, the offseason would be underway and Jon Horst would have been facing the most challenging and important task, not just of his career, but in the history of the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to the original league timeline, Giannis Antetokounmpo, perhaps fresh of his second straight MVP award and first NBA championship, would have been eligible to sign an extension worth somewhere around $250 million on July 1.
He also would have had the option to opt out of his current deal and become a free agent next summer.
But instead, Horst has a little time before having to deal with that situation as Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are instead heading to Orlando, Florida, where they'll begin work on resuming their quest for the franchise's first NBA championship since 1971.
They'll take on that task within the confines of a secure bubble the league is creating at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex, where the hope is seclusion, isolation and rigorous testing and social distancing protocols will prevent a COVID-19 outbreak and wipe out any hope of finishing the season.
That setting, though, also has the potential to complicate Horst's efforts to lock up his superstar as the close quarters — with multiple teams staying in the same resort — have the potential to lead to players from other teams recruiting Antetokounmpo to eschew any offer from the Bucks and join them elsewhere on the latest NBA super team.
Horst has heard his fair share of rumors and reports and has also heard plenty about the possibility of tampering inside the bubble but doesn't seem to be overly concerned about the setting playing a role in leading Antetokounmpo away from Milwaukee.
"I think that would technically violate the social distancing rules and I think everyone is getting tracked for that," Horst said — mostly in jest — during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "I think we'll be OK that way as well."
Horst has plenty else to worry about these days. The Bucks head to Orlando on Thursday, four days after the team abruptly closed its practice facility in Milwaukee following a member of the organization testing positive for COVID-19.
Citing both league and team privacy policies, Horst would not identify the individual or individuals who received the positive test and wouldn't say whether that person or persons were players, coaches or other personnel, though he confirmed it was a member of the group slated to leave Milwaukee on Thursday, which consisted of 35 people.
"That's why we made the decision to halt our operation here immediately," Horst said. "We wanted to do the best we can and help the league as much as possible to get a healthy group into (the bubble)."
Any player who tests positive is not permitted to join his team until he's gone through quarantine and received two consecutive negative tests.
In all, six teams — the Bucks, Nuggets, Heat, Clippers, Kings and Nets — have shut down their practice facilities due to positive tests. And while the timing was unfortunate for the Bucks, who missed out of a few more days of workouts before heading south, Horst didn't think it would be too much of a setback, especially with another two weeks of practice time on the docket before the seeding games begin.
"That had in some ways run its course," Horst said of the work being done in Milwaukee. "The league did a great job of getting us back on track, allowing people to come in to get treatment and training and start basketball activity."
The Bucks go into that eight-game stretch in the driver's seat for both the Eastern Conference's top seed as well as the No. 1 overall seed, as they lead LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by three games.
How valuable those seedings will be is debatable. The higher seed still gets an easier road through the playoffs by playing the lowest-seeded opponents, but with all games being held in the same location, not to mention without the presence of fans, home-court advantage will be all but non-existent.
In theory, that could put teams on a more level playing field during the postseason. But Horst is confident that his team, which steamrolled its way to a 53-12 record before the shutdown, was poised to continue its dominance even without the benefit of boisterous partisan crowds.
"We still have a top-five offense, a top-five defense," Horst said. "We still have the best coach in the league and we still have the best player in the league. Those things won't change just because we're playing on a neutral court.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!