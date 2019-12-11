Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play Wednesday night vs. Pelicans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will go for their 16th consecutive win Wednesday night vs. New Orleans at the Fiserv Forum without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined with soreness in his right quadriceps tendon.
Antetokounmpo, who will miss his first game of the season, is averaging 30.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
You have free articles remaining.
He had 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Monday night's 110-101 win over the Orlando Magic in Milwaukee.
The Bucks (21-3) are the top team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. New Orleans (6-18) has lost nine straight.