Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play Wednesday night vs. Pelicans
0 comments
topical alert top story

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play Wednesday night vs. Pelicans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will go for their 16th consecutive win Wednesday night vs. New Orleans at the Fiserv Forum without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined with soreness in his right quadriceps tendon.

Antetokounmpo, who will miss his first game of the season, is averaging 30.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

He had 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Monday night's 110-101 win over the Orlando Magic in Milwaukee.

The Bucks (21-3) are the top team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. New Orleans (6-18) has lost nine straight.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics