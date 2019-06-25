Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP acceptance

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets emotional as he accepts the most valuable player award at the NBA Awards on Monday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

 RICHARD SHOTWELL, VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

After a painful exit from the playoffs last month, the Milwaukee Bucks had plenty of reasons to celebrate Monday night after taking home some impressive hardware at the NBA awards in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his first Most Valuable Player award after leading the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular-season record and the franchise's first Eastern Conference finals appearance since the 2000-01 season. 

The 24-year-old native of Athens, Greece, averaged a career-high 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field before media voting for the awards closed at the end of the regular season. 

In addition to Antetokounmpo, the other two finalists for the MVP award were Houston's James Harden, who averaged 36.1 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds for the 53-29 Rockets; and Oklahoma City's Paul George, who put up 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to help lead the Thunder to a 49-33 record.

Antetokounmpo was a resounding winner. He received 941 points and 78 first-place votes in the balloting — 165 points more than Harden, who received 23 first-place votes.

Antetokounmpo's win was the fourth time a Bucks player has won the MVP award and the first time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won in 1973-74. Abdul-Jabber, who struggled Monday night pronouncing Antetokounmpo's name while introducing highlights of Antetokounmpo's play this season, also won the league's top award in 1970-71 and 1971-72.

"MVP is not about stats and numbers, and obviously James Harden had unbelievable numbers and Paul George also, but obviously it's about winning," Antetokounmpo said backstage. "We created great habits throughout the season and were able to stick by them, and that's why we were able to have a chance in every single game we played and were able to win 60 games."

Mike Budenholzer, in his first season as Milwaukee's head coach, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He joined former Bucks coach Don Nelson as the only coaches in franchise history to win the award. 

"What they did on the court this year, including the playoffs, was special," Budenholzer said backstage. "We weren't good enough in the end, but we certainly feel like we have enough talent, we have enough character to be a team that's playing in the finals and winning a championship."

Bucks general manager Jon Horst took home the Executive of the Year award for the first time. Horst made key acquisitions for the Bucks in the offseason — including Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and Pat Connaughton — while also pulling off a mid-season trade for veteran George Hill, who played an important role for the Bucks in the playoffs. 

Horst is the second general manager in franchise history to win Executive of the Year. John Hammond, now GM of the Orlando Magic, won the award with the Bucks after the 2009-10 season.

“We are thrilled for Coach Bud in winning NBA Coach of the Year,” Horst said in a statement on Budenholzer's honor. “In his first season, Bud instilled a new culture and dynamic style of play that led us to 60 wins and the best record in the league."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presented Antetokounmpo with the MVP award at the end of the awards show, which ran over two hours at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

"I'm extremely blessed," Antetokounmpo said while becoming emotional delivering his acceptance speech. "I want to thank the front office, the ownership for believing in me when I was 18 years old playing in Greece. They allowed me to lead this team, trusted me."

"I want to thank my dad," Antetokounmpo said of his late father Charles, who passed away at age 54 before the 2017-18 season. "Obviously, my dad is not here with me. Two years ago I had the goal in my head that I'm going to be the best player in the league. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help my team win and I'm going to win the MVP. Every day I step on the floor, I always think about my dad, and that motivates me to push harder and move forward even though my body is sore, even though I don't feel like playing, I always go and show up and I always go and do the right thing." 

Antetokounmpo was also a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, which went to Utah's Rudy Gobert, a 26-year-old French center who averaged 15.9 points and 12.9 rebounds while blocking 2.3 shots a game for the Jazz, who finished the season with a 50-32 record.

"I never thought I would be able to do that when I started basketball playing in France," Gobert said backstage. "I didn't know an NBA player, I didn't know nothing about basketball. I was just having fun."

Lou Williams was voted the Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row and third time in his career, tying former Los Angeles Clipper guard Jamal Crawford.

The guard won for the first time in 2015 with Toronto.

Williams beat out teammate Montrezl Harrell, with whom he formed the highest-scoring bench duo in NBA history last season, and Domantas Sabonis of Indiana.

Williams became the career leader in points off the bench during the season.

"This one was different because I kind of went into the season wanting this one. In years past I always just played and lived with whatever happened," he said. "I felt like this one was going to be a legacy piece."

Pascal Siakam of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors earned Most Improved Player.

The 25-year-old from Cameroon averaged 16.9 points and started 79 of 80 regular-season games for the Raptors in his third year with the team.

Siakam had 26 20-point outings after scoring 20 points in a game only once in his first two seasons. He then scored 32 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Siakam beat out De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento and D'Angelo Russell of Brooklyn.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks easily won Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old small forward from Slovenia accepted his trophy from RJ Barrett, who went to the New York Knicks as the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft last week.

Doncic was the No. 3 pick last year.

The other finalists were Deandre Ayton of Phoenix and Trae Young of Atlanta.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson shared the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The former rivals took turns holding their trophies while each other spoke.

Bird said the NBA is in good hands with today's talented athletes and he urged them to keep the game the same so it continues on for future generations.

Johnson starred for the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird with the Boston Celtics.

Mike Conley Jr., newly traded to the Utah Jazz, claimed trophies for Teammate and Sportsmanship of the Year.

Conley earned the awards for his 12-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards received the NBA Cares Community Assist honor.

