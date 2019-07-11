Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, AP photo

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard pressures Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the decisive Game 6 on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Antetokounmpo shot only 43.5% from the floor during four playoff losses to Toronto.

 FRANK GUNN, CANADIAN PRESS

MILWAUKEE — The NBA's most valuable player is suing a Pennsylvania artist who is selling "Greek Freak" merchandise.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo registered his nickname with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year. His lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to Jinder Bhogal in May. Bhogal removed the "Greek Freak" merchandise from his website, but not his Facebook page.

A complaint says Bhogal's merchandise was misleading customers who thought it was affiliated with Antetokounmpo. He is seeking all the profits Bhogal gained from selling the merchandise and/or $2 million for every counterfeit mark on goods sold.

The Journal Sentinel says Antetokounmpo is asking for a jury trial in his lawsuit against Bhogal.

