Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo staying in shape without a basketball hoop

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending much of his time during the coronavirus-imposed hiatus working out, helping care for his newborn son and playing occasional video games.

What the reigning MVP isn't doing very often is shooting baskets since the NBA has closed team practice facilities.

"I don't have access to a hoop," the Milwaukee Bucks forward said Friday during a conference call. "A lot of NBA players might have a court in their house or something, I don't know, but now I just get my home workouts, (go) on the bike, treadmill, lift weights, stay sharp that way."

The hiatus is forcing thousands of athletes, pro and otherwise, to work out from home as they try to keep in shape. Equipment varies from player to player, too.