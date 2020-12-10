Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's focused on improvement, not next contract

He added that he doesn't believe "it's a championship-or-bust situation."

"I want to win a championship. Nobody wants to win a championship more than me," he said. "But there's steps to that. You've got to keep improving. You've got to keep getting better. Hopefully we can get that this year."

Milwaukee is chasing its first NBA title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to the championship in 1971. Abdul-Jabbar demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. Now the Bucks are trying to make sure their biggest star since Abdul-Jabbar also doesn't leave town.

The Bucks say the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo's future hasn't impacted the team's focus as it gets ready for the season.

"It's obviously a big thing for the team, a big thing for him, and we want him to make the right decision, what's best for him," center Brook Lopez said. "But I think we're all professionals obviously and we all just come in and work."

Teammates have responded to the situation by showing their sense of humor. When Antetokounmpo celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, each of the Bucks gave him a pen as a gift. All-Star forward Khris Middleton said at the time that "hopefully he enjoys it and uses it."