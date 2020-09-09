Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo says he won't request a trade

For now, after their season-ending 103-94 loss to Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Bucks are left to wonder what went wrong and why they're headed home.

Antetokounmpo, who missed the final game with a sprained ankle, was as confused as anyone by the Bucks' stunning collapse.

"If I had the answer I would have told my team, figured out myself and made our team look the way we looked (during the regular season)," Antetokounmpo said. "At the end of the day, we tried to be ourselves. There was moments that we looked like ourselves and I think individually and as a team we weren’t able to sustain it.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks looked unstoppable during the regular season and, despite a three-game losing streak, held a league-leading 53-12 record when the league suspended operations on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ensuing four-month layoff was supposed to provide an opportunity for the Bucks to rest and recover for a championship run when the season resumed. When that happened in late July, though, the Bucks looked nothing like their dominant selves while going 3-5 in their seeding-round games, though they still clinched the top overall playoff seed with relative ease.