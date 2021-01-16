Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to shoot more to fix free-throw woes

He's continuing to play at an MVP level in every other respect, but the lack of accuracy from the foul line is concerning because he gets there so often. Antetokounmpo is 69 of 120 this season and entered Friday night's action leading the NBA in free-throw attempts.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton noted that many players go through tough stretches from the free-throw line. Middleton noted that Antetokounmpo sometimes makes bunches of free throws in a row during practice.

"I don't say much to him," Middleton said. "I don't want to get in his head and have him think about 1,000 different things. I think he knows what he needs to do."

Antetokounmpo says it's not a case of thinking too much when he's at the line.

"I don't think at the free-throw line," Antetokounmpo said. "I just shoot shots. I've done this since I was like 12 years old. There are players that probably think when they shoot or whatever the case might be. I just go to the free-throw line and say the stuff I say always to myself, try to have a good technique and just try to shoot the ball high and give it a chance because most of my (missed) shots are short."