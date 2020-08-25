Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Monday afternoon, coach Mike Budenholzer wanted to address his team and Giannis Antetokounmpo was a little worried.
"Usually, when Coach wants to talk to us after a game, somebody messed up," Antetokounmpo said. " In my head, I’m looking around, like who did something because I know I didn’t do nothing."
Turns out, Antetokounmpo did do something, though not what he feared. Instead of expressing frustration or displeasure with some particular aspect of the Bucks' performance, Budenholzer instead had a celebratory announcement: Antetokounmpo had been named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
"Coach was so excited, he was so happy, he jumped on the table," Antetokounmpo said. "He was extremely happy. I was shocked. My teammates congratulated me. The coaches congratulated me. I was so happy. Just having this team being happy about one another, I think it means the world to me."
Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points overall from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters to easily outdistance fellow finalists Anthony Davis (14 first-place votes, 200 points) of the L.A. Lakers and Rudy Gobert (6 first-place votes, 187 points) of the Utah Jazz.
Bucks center Brook Lopez earned four points to finish 10th in the voting.
Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to win the award since 1984, when Sidney Moncrief earned the honor for a second consecutive season. The honor adds to a personal trophy case that already includes the 2017 Most Improved Player award and last year's Most Valuable Player award along with four All-Star appearances.
He's the fifth player in league history to be named both Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year during his career, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett.
Budenholzer raved about Antetokounmpo's defensive presence during a video conference to formally announce the award Tuesday night.
“His commitment to defense, his commitment to winning, his commitment to doing everything is beyond incredible," Budenholzer said. "His impact on the game with blocked shots and rebounds, guarding all five positions, chasing down blocks, close-outs, communicating. He does everything defensively — literally everything. This award is representative of that.”
Although Antetokounmpo's personal defensive numbers were down slightly from years past, he still led the league in defensive rating (97.4), defensive rebounds (716) defensive plus/minus (4.1) and defensive win shares (5.0). Milwaukee's team defensive rating of 102.5 also ranked tops among all teams this season.
"My numbers have been down because I’ve been trying not to foul as much, trying to stay in the game," Antetokounmpo said. "When you go out there and compete and you have guys behind you and next to you that compete as hard ... at the end of the day I guess what it means is you have to win, you have to do whatever it takes every day to go out there, put yourself in position, put your team in position to win, and good things are going to happen and everything is going to take care of itself.”
