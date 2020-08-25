Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to win the award since 1984, when Sidney Moncrief earned the honor for a second consecutive season. The honor adds to a personal trophy case that already includes the 2017 Most Improved Player award and last year's Most Valuable Player award along with four All-Star appearances.

He's the fifth player in league history to be named both Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year during his career, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett.

Budenholzer raved about Antetokounmpo's defensive presence during a video conference to formally announce the award Tuesday night.

“His commitment to defense, his commitment to winning, his commitment to doing everything is beyond incredible," Budenholzer said. "His impact on the game with blocked shots and rebounds, guarding all five positions, chasing down blocks, close-outs, communicating. He does everything defensively — literally everything. This award is representative of that.”

Although Antetokounmpo's personal defensive numbers were down slightly from years past, he still led the league in defensive rating (97.4), defensive rebounds (716) defensive plus/minus (4.1) and defensive win shares (5.0). Milwaukee's team defensive rating of 102.5 also ranked tops among all teams this season.

"My numbers have been down because I’ve been trying not to foul as much, trying to stay in the game," Antetokounmpo said. "When you go out there and compete and you have guys behind you and next to you that compete as hard ... at the end of the day I guess what it means is you have to win, you have to do whatever it takes every day to go out there, put yourself in position, put your team in position to win, and good things are going to happen and everything is going to take care of itself.”